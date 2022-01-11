KAMPALA – When Covid-19 came in, schools were closed, other activities got closed. Schools in Uganda have been closed for more than 77 weeks, the longest anywhere in the world. This long stay out of school has had a negative toll on students as they no longer had the desire to read and take part in self-oriented activities for their future. This very situation amongst students developed hopelessness amid the protracted lockdown.

It is now good news that schools have been opened for learning to resume. We have all seen what Corona Virus is! But we need to understand that we are dealing with students of the third millennium whose minds are more transparent than those of the generations that are now read in history. And one of the factors to consider is having school chaplains to preach hope amongst students to understand the essence of living.

Pope St John Paul II taught that: ‘the purpose of the catholic school is the advancement of the human person; each individual in their material and spiritual needs is personally at the center of Jesus’ teaching.” This is done so by the ministry of the chaplain of the whole school community: for leaders, who collaborate with him in the day to day life of the school; for teachers and other staff, who often involve him in their lives as well as the day to day life of the school; for parents and Guardians, who seem him as a link to their children.

We must also believe that corona virus created a bridge of spiritual darkness, this happened when most worshiping centers were too closed. It is true that most students didn’t get access to praying and listening to spiritual nourishing words to give them hope in their lives.

Definitely, it is with the help of school chaplains to ably be at disposal of students to bring back the light of hope as they will be at school. Much more bring back the minds of students back at the center of Christian values.

Scripture assures us we were made in the image of God. Not only that but we were “created for good works” (Ephesians 2:8-10). Someone who believes this world is as good as it gets will live differently from the person who believes he or she has a forever-future full of abundance and joy. Hope has a way of getting us through whatever we are facing. Christian students can live peering through the lens of eternity – future. Instead of seeking after fame, wealth, sexual fulfilment, enlightenment, or any other source of personal pleasure that must be enjoyed at the moment, believers recognize that even most beautiful of our experiences pale in comparison to what the Lord has in store of us.

A school chaplain is a safe person for young students to connect with at school and provides a listening ear, caring presence, and a message of hope. Chaplains in relation to the school religious body run positive, fun activities for students and assist in fostering practical hope and too caring for school communities. Working with other members of the school’s support team, the chaplain cares for students struggling with issues such as difficult in associating with school members which in turn develop poor self-esteem and depression.

Living a life which is not practically examined by the self is like living a hopeless life. When our students fail to appreciate the gift of nature that the Lord has blessed us with, we shall in turn find the whole generation planting seeds of various disparities leading to a funny future. It is my humble prayer as a fellow student, schools to at least be at the service of our brethren by getting them competent chaplains to help them in understanding hope so as to be pure in mind in reflection of their future amidst Corona virus challenges.

