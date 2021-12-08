KAMPALA – Corruption impacts children and denies them the enjoyment of their Human Rights to Education, good health, quality public services, happiness and joy as well as a decent future. Corruption has a pernicious effect on children inevitably. The corrupt behaviors, unethical conduct and illegal acts directly impacts families, poor and vulnerable homes but mostly the children therein.

Combating corruption is critical as we celebrate the International Day of Anti-Corruption on 9th December 2021. Children in my view are key stakeholders in the counter-corruption interventions and initiatives. Their involvement and inclusivity is non-negotiable. The best interests of children can only be met in a corrupt-free environment where they educate, enjoy free public services, celebrate their rights undeterred and freely.

Children, unfortunately, bear a disproportionate burden of the discriminatory effects of corruption due to their reliance on public services and reduced capacity to challenge corrupt practices. Millions of children and young people are on a daily basis denied their right to quality education, quality health care, dignified and honorable future due to corruption.

Regular absenteeism of teachers and in access to scholastic materials due to corruption affects children’s quality education levels. Inaccessibility to proper medical information, free drugs and vaccinations increases child/infant mortality rates. Children as consumers of public services due to corruption cannot access privileges that come through paying bribes.

Unethically, many Ugandans pay “bribes” for “free” social services or to hasten access to services. This is absurd and undermines public trust, peace, and harmony. Those who cannot afford bribes especially children miss their entitlement to free social services which is unfair and unjust.

Unreservedly, bribery increases inequalities in access to essential services for children and reduces the quality of services offered. Indirectly illicit financial forms and grand corruption impacts children negatively. Well-managed finances invested in children enrich and benefit them better. Grand corruption in all sectors typically results in loses of large amounts of money, resources that could otherwise be invested in better infrastructure, roads, hospitals, schools, systems and services for children.

Children suffer most socially, mentally and physically when parents are apprehended or granted custody penalties/sanctions upon conviction in corruption-related offences/cases in courts of law. Their right to parental love and care is greatly affected. A beautiful future is cut short and never to return. We must fight it.

Generally, all forms of corruption reduce the availability of household and public resources to spend on critical services for children. Combating corruption is, therefore, an important step for increasing the funds available for families and the government to invest in children. Reducing corruption is necessary for improving development outcomes for children and is also a human rights obligation in Uganda.

The government, Anti-Corruption agencies, companies and stakeholders should take concrete actions and critical measures to enhance transparency and accountability so as to combat corruption, wastage of resources and overall inefficiency in public services. This can be done by prioritizing addressing corruption within key sectors for children.

Furthermore, increase budget transparency as well as educate children about corruption and empower them to stop it. Child inclusivity and participation in counter-corruption measures is critical. These include creating school clubs, poem/songs, adopt anti-corruption engaging in school debates challenging corrupt behaviors.

Also, use child rights mechanisms to report on actions taken to end corruption. There is a strong need to increase the evidence base on how corruption impacts children and ratify and fully implement the 2003 African Union Convention on parenting and combating corruption. The art of teaching kids young in fighting corruption is key. Adopting in our education system a corruption prevention education teaching syllabus to be used by school teachers to integrate anti-graft and corruption lessons in values education for elementary and schools.

Corruption must end and we must all join the fight and save the future of our children. We must prepare the next generation to fight corruption as the future corruption fighter for tomorrow.

The author, Ms. Joyce Nalunga Birimumaaso is a senior advocate and member, Leadership Code Tribunal

