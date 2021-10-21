KAMPALA – Businesses world over are facing unprecedented changes since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. They have been required to make fundamental changes to keep their businesses afloat, as well as cope with the changing employer and employee needs.

While it is common for trends to change over time, it is very possible that these changes are here to stay and may completely reshape the workplace in Uganda today, for the improvement of operational and business efficiency.

By this, we mean employee focused issues such as employee mental and physical wellness, blended working models, innovation and inclusiveness, learning and development, employee recognition and rewarding, workplace culture and environment; just to mention.

It is against this background that Prudential Assurance Uganda Limited and Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) recently launched the Prudential Best HR Practices Survey 2021, an initiative looking to highlight best employment practices and recognize organisations championing best employment practices in the country.

This initiative is an effort by Prudential to champion this conversation in the market and offer a platform where organisations can learn from each other and offer knowledge for the betterment of the labor market.

The survey is being held in partnership with the Uganda Investment Authority, Human Capital International, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), and the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE).The insights obtained from this survey will be analyzed by Price Waterhouse Coopers Uganda to give valuable information to employers and HR managers on the most compelling trends under 10 different thematic areas.

According to the World Bank, Uganda’s labor force comprises people ages15 and older who supply labor to produce goods and services during a specified period. This includes people who are currently employed and people who are unemployed but seeking work as well as first-time jobseekers.

As such, we cannot overlook the fact that we are working with a young workforce who come with special needs. A young workforce not only comes with high energy but fresh perspective, eagerness to learn, grow, create, innovate and try out new things.

Initiatives such as these go a long way in empowering organisations to create work environments where their staff, in all their diversities and age groups, are able to bring their authentic selves as well as Meaningfully contribute to business growth.

Employment practices world over are ever evolving and initiatives such as these, where employers get to share experiences and learnings to improve business outcomes are critical to improve business processes as a whole. When you do not, the opposite is likely to happen.

It is such a ray of hope to see that an organization has come out to champion a conversation about best employment practices in the country.

All in all, the survey will provide a basis to support the policy framework that will make Uganda’s human resources desirable, as well as empower an effective and efficient workplace system for both the employer and employee.

This writer, Kathryn L. Musoke is the Public Relations & Communications Manager for Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU)

