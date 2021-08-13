KAMPALA — In 2011, Kampala was ranked as the most entrepreneurial city in Africa. Based on the ranking and with high hopes, entrepreneurs and investors dashed to the small market. After hiring a couple of consultants, they found out that it was mere hype of the mushrooming business that had no scalability potential. That not alone, they found out that entrepreneurs sat at the end of the value chain and had no, or little knowledge of the key necessary steps to be taken so as to adapt their startups by scaling their enterprises.

Digital Marketing has proven a key advantage for SMEs and MSMEs as they seek to expand their clientele and scale up their enterprises post the COVID19- pandemic.

Due to the uncertainty mentioned above and the current social economic-restrictions has greatly restricted the pace of growth leaving businesses open to trading via channels such e-commerce that will reach out to new customers.

This insight is at the heart of a new webinar series held in collaboration between IMPACT Outsourcing and Flutterwave Uganda.

I have read research by (Private Sector Foundation Uganda) PSFU that dates as far as 1999 that since then, the number of SMEs has failed to significantly grow beyond Twenty thousand (20,000) even to-date. This is due to the lack of many things among which is business process automation at the inception stage of the businesses. This limitation hinders the ability of said SMEs to cut production costs and losses that result from inefficient employees among other challenges.

I can back my assertion to the fact that many billionaires in this market still face business process automation constraints which has created a monstrous impediment to the inevitable need to scale up their enterprises. Therefore, running a business in any industry and postponing the need to practice principles of business scalability does not exempt you from reality but rather denies you the ability and opportunity to have an edge in the present competitive market.

In the upcoming virtual sessions, our team of expert panelists aims to highlight the opportunities of digital marketing for SMEs and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), as part of the regeneration of the business ecosystem in East Africa into a vibrant and sustainable economy.

I, therefore, invite you to join us and widen your perspective about the hottest Digital Technology concerns from different experts!

Listen up as our panel of experts share opinions and expertise on trending, no-commonly-agreed Digital Technology world topics.