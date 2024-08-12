KAMPALA – Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) is going the distance in its partnership with the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon as it once again steps forward as the official hydration partner for the upcoming third edition of the race.

The marathon, known for its scenic route and cultural immersion, will take place on 24 August in the Kasese district, where runners will cover distances of 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km.

CCBU, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), will hydrate runners throughout the marathon by providing Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water to all participants. This marks three consecutive years that the company has partnered with the marathon.

“We are thrilled to once again be a part of this exciting event that showcases the beauty of the Rwenzori region,” said Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at CCBU.

CCBU will be donating over UGX 173 million to the marathon.

Amos Wekesa, Team Lead at the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon, applauded CCBU for its continued support. He noted that the company’s commitment to providing water was invaluable to the success of the event.

