Global betting company 1xBet and dynamic Ugandan football club Wakiso Giants start the new season with ambitious goals.

The famous brand and the young club, founded in 2009, began cooperation in the 2022/2023 season. Football players note the company’s positive impact on the team’s financial situation and mentality. Attacking midfielder Tom Masiko says that with the 1xBet arrival, there has been improvement in welfare to a certain extent.

Wakiso Giants debuted in the Uganda Premier League in 2019 and have never gone below tenth place in four seasons, showing impressive consistency and fighting spirit.

Last season, the team scored 36 points, so they took a place in the middle of the standings. Athletes understand they can play better. Defender Grant Matsiko noted that there was a need to improve the defensive aspect of the game. Reliable play in their half of the pitch will allow Wakiso Giants to impose competition on the championship leaders.

During the winter, the team lost two important players, Ibrahim Kasule and Frank Ssebuufu, who moved to the New York Red Bulls II. The leader role was taken by other players showing good progress during the season. Captain Lawrence Bukenya said the former forward had already been replaced: “Ibrahim Kasule was most impressive by adding goals to his game, Sharif Kimbowa as well getting more clinical too”.

Great performance in Wakiso Giants helped Shariph Kimbowa to achieve significant success. The young forward was summoned to the national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. But the most important career event for the 20-year-old defender Apollo Kagogwe was the game at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The Uganda youth team took first place in the group and got into the quarterfinals, where they lost to the bronze medalist, the Nigerian team.

Most Wakiso Giants players have the highest goals for the upcoming season. It’s necessary to show spectacular and productive football, allowing them to compete for trophies on the domestic scene and get into the CAF Champions League next season.

1xBet plans to help the club achieve its goals. One of the largest betting companies has recently extended its cooperation with Wakiso Giants for the 2023/2024 season. With the bookmaker’s support, the team plans to attract more spectators to their stadium – live support always improves the players’ mood and increases their desire to progress.

For 1xBet, the agreement extension is the next step in the global strategy to support African sports. The reliable bookmaker partners with the Confederation of African Football and many other African national federations. With the 1xBet support, the national teams and clubs’ tournaments are held – AFCON, CHAN, CAF Confederation Cup, and CAF Champions League.

