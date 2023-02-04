The 4 best Uganda wildlife safari parks to visit in 2023: Uganda is 100% endowed when it comes to nature and it is with no doubt a true Pearl of Africa. In Uganda, wildlife safaris are done in the 10 National Parks –these offer unforgettable game viewing and primate encounters. In this article, we bring you the 4 best Uganda wildlife safari parks that you should consider on an Uganda holiday;

Murchison Falls National Park Queen Elizabeth National Park Lake Mburo National Park Kidepo Valley National Park

Murchison Falls National Park –the biggest Uganda National Park

Murchison Falls National Park is located in Northwestern Uganda, about a half-day drive from Kampala city center. This Park was created in 1952 and shelters a vast area of extensive savanna intersected by the Nile River forming the Northern and Southern sectors. It derives its name from the scenic and dramatic Murchison Falls where the Nile forces itself into a narrow rock of 7-8 meters creating a powerful roar and permanent rainbow. The feeling, while you are on top of the falls, can not be explained fully, it needs you to be there to tell your own version of the story. Some people say it is thunderous, while others mention the roar is the loudest that is on earth, and then your version awaits!

Murchison Falls National Park should be a must-visit in 2023 for you to explore its huge concentration of wildlife. Spanning 3840sq.km of land area, over 76 mammal species and 451 bird species plus other species all freely roam within this protected area. The Park contains huge herds of buffaloes, elephants, the Rothschild giraffes, lions, leopards, warthogs, and large antelope families including oribis, Uganda Kobs, Jackson’s hartebeest, and more.

What to do in Murchison Falls National Park

Game drives –the opportunity to enjoy a great view of wildlife such as lions, cape buffaloes, elephants, Jackson’s hartebeest, warthogs, giraffes, bushbucks, Uganda kobs, leopards, and bird species. Note that for visitors who are on a self-drive in Uganda, you are required to have a ranger who can be readily got from the park headquarters while going for the game drive. The ranger cost is USD 20 per game drive.

Boat cruise –an excellent experience for guests in need to see aquatic species and this is conducted on the Victoria Nile River. This exposes visitors to much aquatic life such as hippos, Nile crocodiles, and aquatic birds. There are two boat trips arranged in the park; the first one is to the delta point where the River Nile makes its way into Lake Albert and this boat is famously associated with searching for the shoebill. The second boat trip is towards the bottom of the falls, here, you get to see the mighty Murchison falls from the river. Note that crocodiles, hippos, and sometimes elephants and buffaloes are sited on the river banks.

Birding or bird-watchers have a remarkable chance to identify plenty of the park’s birds including bluff-bellied warblers, chestnut-crowned sparrow weavers, white-rumped seed-eaters, silver birds, green-winged phyla, vitelline masked weaver, shoebill stork, black-headed gonoleks, goliath heron, African fish eagle, African skimmers, and others. There is the Royal Mile famous for bird watching in Budongo Forest which is a must-see. Note that inorder to fully explore this area, an overnight in Masindi town is highly recommended inorder to catch the early risers.

Sport fishing, guided forest or nature walks, hiking to the top of the falls, chimpanzee tracking, and chimpanzee habituation.

Getting to Murchison Falls National Park for a wildlife safari tour

Murchison Falls National Park is accessible by road or air and using road travel, setting off from the Kampala-Luweero-Gulu highway, which is about 6 hour drive. By air, the tour operator can assist organize a fly-in wildlife safari and you leave from Entebbe International Airport or Kajjansi airstrip and then fly to Pakuba, Chobe or Bugungu airstrip depending on where you would be staying. The road leading to Murchison Falls National Park is not better to drive with a tarmac all the way to the park headquarters. Some visitors do hire a car in Uganda and then drive themselves using google maps directions.

Queen Elizabeth National Park is one of Uganda’s most famous savanna parks and an ideal place to find lions, especially tree-climbing lions. This makes it a preferred Uganda wildlife safari park. This Park has the highest biodiversity rating than any park in the world with diverse habitats including savanna grasslands, Lakes, wetlands, and forests.

Queen Elizabeth National Park was established in 1952 and its name is derived from the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Park covers 1978 sq.km and supports a variety of wildlife including hippos, elephants, lions, cape buffaloes, Nile crocodiles, leopards, chimpanzees, black and white colobus monkeys, etc.

What to do in Queen Elizabeth NP includes a game drive along the Ishasha sector where tree-climbing lions are often sighted, Kasenyi Plains for big game viewing; launch cruise on the Kazinga channel, birding, nature walks, chimpanzee tracking in the Kyambura gorge, hot air balloon, community tours, and others.

Getting to Queen Elizabeth National Park for a wildlife safari tour

The park can be accessed either by road or by air. By road, you can either use the Kampala – Mubende – Fortportal – Kasese route or the Kampala – Masaka – Mbarara route. The Kampala – Mubende route is the most preferred because of the less traffic on the road, and that would take you about 6 to 7 hours to get to the park. By air, you fly to either Mweya or Kasese airstrip and then transfer by road to your preferred lodge or accommodation. These lodges have vehicles available for the transfers and activities in the park.

Lake Mburo National Park

Lake Mburo National Park is Uganda’s most accessible Park from Kampala city center, about 4 hour’s drive. It is strategically located in Western Uganda making it an ideal place to make a stopover, spend a day or two, and head to Mgahinga Gorilla National Park or Bwindi Impenetrable National Park for gorilla safaris. Another area to make a stopover en route to Lake Mburo is at the Equator crossing and proceed to the park for a wildlife safari.

What to see and do

Lake Mburo National Park is gifted with about 68 mammal species and 350 bird species- these can be spotted on a guided game drive or nature walk. Wild animals that reside within this park include spotted hyenas, zebras, buffaloes, impalas, Defassa waterbucks, giraffes, elands, topis, hippos, leopards, and others. The different safari activities to do include horseback riding, cycling, game drive, launch or boat cruise, walking tours, quad biking, and birding. The park is located close to a pastoralist community and Ankole long-horned cattle cannot be missed while visiting Lake Mburo National Park. Zebras and cattle are often sighted grazing together.

Getting to Lake Mburo National Park for a wildlife safari tour

Lake Mburo is the closest park to Kampala and can be accessed by road or air. By road, drive via Kampala – Masaka highway, and with a stop over at the Equator for breakfast or lunch and then continue to Lake Mburo. It is about 4 to 5 hours’ drive. By air, fly to Mbarara and then transfer by road to the park.

Kidepo Valley National Park

Kidepo Valley National Park is one of Africa’s remotest wildlife safari parks lying in the sweeping plains of the Karamoja area in northeastern Uganda. This Park was founded in 1962 and covers a vast area of about 1442 sq.km, stretching towards the borders of South Sudan and Kenya. Kidepo inhabits 77 mammal species, and 475 bird species and offers excellent wildlife or game viewing experiences.

The notable wildlife in Kidepo include oribis, lions, leopards, Jackson’s hartebeest, Rothschild giraffes, bush pigs, zebras, elephants, buffaloes, black-backed and side-backed jackals, spotted hyenas, and others. Kidepo is one park that has the biggest herds of Bufallo in Uganda.

At Kidepo you have a chance to visit two villages of people with different lifestyles and cultures that is; the Karamajong who are predominantly cattle keepers and the IK community in Mount Mulongole who are farmers.

Getting to Kidepo Valley National Park for a wildlife safari tour

Kidepo Valley National Park can be accessed by either air or road. By road, it is located far from Kampala and accessing it requires about full day drive. Getting there is possible via the Eastern or Northern route and each route has amazing stopover areas. The shortest though is via the northern route going through Gulu – Kitgum and then Karenga the closest town to the park.

The most rewarding though is by air where you fly into the park. There is an airstrip in Kidepo which is about 15 minutes away from the park headquarters. However, since the park is remote, there is not much traffic by air and hence, you might have to either charter a flight or adhere to the minimum numbers required by the airline companies to fly to Kidepo.

