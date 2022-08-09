Ugandan North American author and mental health professional, Nathan Ssewaali has been selected for Toronto International Festival of Authors.

Nathan Ssewaali is a Ugandan Author, Photographer, Cinematography, Public Relations Officer, Creative Designer, Entrepreneur infant and a Racial Justice and mental health advocate working with different Non-governmental organizations and Government children’s agencies across the world.

He has taken his infant and child mental health advocacy a notch higher with the release of “Lola And The Emotions Carousel.” The author tries to teach readers, especially young boys and girls, ways of managing their emotions, using a lady and her experiences in life as case study.

Having written The children’s book “Lola and The Emotions Carousel” Nathan Ssewaali was among those authors who were invited to grace the event of The Toronto International Festival of Authors which will take place from September 2022 to March 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

For starters; Toronto Lit Up has presented 137 events to launch 161 books by 236 Toronto authors.

Toronto Lit Up book launch will be open to the public and free to attend. This extended season of Toronto Lit Up will feature new works of fiction and non-fiction for adults and young people, poetry, memoir and drama, by debut and established Toronto authors such as Pamela Mordecai, Didier Leclair, Emily Saso among others.

About the Nathan Ssewaali

Ssewaali is a Ugandan Author and photographer.

He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Information Science and Library from

Makerere University and holds different certificates from different Canadian institutions of learning, including George Brown College, Seneca College and the photo school.

He recently finalized his post Graduate Diploma in Infants and child mental health.

Emotional intelligence remains one of the most important skills for every individual. Over the years, several resources have been developed by a plethora of experts to teach the art to as many people as possible. However, very little has been achieved in this aspect, especially as many of such resources are seemingly abstract, making it difficult for the audience to relate with and put into practice.

Consequently, Nathan aims to change this narrative by creating a relatable story and teaching people how to manage their emotions, irrespective of happenings around them, with the release of “Lola And The Emotions Carousel.”

The book is already available and can be purchased online on Amazon at less than $14 (UGx 50,800).

