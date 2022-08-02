Navio & Firebaby Winnie Nwagi will set Gulu city ablaze at the upcoming Gulu edition of the Johnnie Walker Walkers’ Tour.

The confirmation comes just weeks to the much-anticipated edition of the tour that will take place on Saturday, August 13, at Acholi Inn in Gulu.

The Walkers’ Tour took a two-month break after the Mbarara edition held at Agip Motel in May.

The Gulu edition is expected to be an exceptional one given the lineup headlined by Nwagi, who’s music and stage performances never disappoint.

The tour is off the brand’s “ To the Ones Who” campaign that was launched earlier in the year to celebrate and shine a light on the youth who have exemplified the brand’s “Keep Walking” mantra.

Commenting on the Gulu edition of the tour, Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda, promised Johnnie Walker consumers and Gulu residents an unforgettable experience.

“Every step we take on this tour with our consumers is a celebration of the resilience that they have shown in their careers, in business and life in general. So I urge all Johnnie Walker lovers and everyone taking bold steps in their lives, to come out at Acholi Inn on Saturday, August 13th, and be part of an unforgettable experience and a night of celebration,” said Kyokunda.

The event will be headlined by the National Walker Navio alongside fellow Walkers, Miss Deedan, who will be the night’s host, as well as DJ Slick Stuart, who will also give the people of Gulu a touch of his deejaying skills.

Other Kampala Walkers including Sanyu FM duo Timothy Code and The Only Jaluo, as well as Slay Famer will also be part of the event.

Just like the other tours, the Gulu Walkers edition will also feature some of northern Uganda’s biggest entertainers like Eddy Wizzy, Pato, plus DJs Fisco and Joel.

To access the event one only needs to purchase a Johnnie Walker Pocket Scotch Red Label at 15k to get one ticket, or a Black Label Pocket Scotch at Shs23,000 for two tickets to the show.

