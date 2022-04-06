DStv Premium, Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family and DStv Access customers are in for a treat this April, as DStv Launches a brand-new pop-up channel Kwibuka 28. This inspirational and informative channel is set to launch on Thursday, 7 April to Wednesday, 13 April 2022.

KWIBUKA 28 is a special commemoration Pop-Up Channel that highlights the impact of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, and the subsequent process of reconciliation and healing. During this 28th Commemoration, the channel will broadcast a series of exclusive LIVE events and talks-shows, with a daily Kids block, inspiring testimonials, as well as curated youth programming and special reports.

The channel will spotlight Rwanda’s resolute spirit to Remember-Unite-Renew.

With programming running for 24 hours a day, the channel will be available on DStv and customers can look forward to programming such as:

• Kids: Junior React – a show where the younger generation share their perspective of the impact of the Genocide and give a view of their aspirations for a united, renewed Rwanda

• The Then and Now (LIVE) Talkshow – hosted by Eric Utuje, this is a platform for guests to discuss a variety of informative social, economic and political topics related to the Genocide

• Features: Testimonies – a show where survivors share their inspirational stories of healing, reconciliation, courage and hope

• The LinkUp 28: Blend of talk, music, and interactive segments with Rwanda superstars as special guests who will share their views and perspectives on Genocide curated daily topics

DStv is always looking for ways to better customer viewing experience, giving them great value, choice and some of the best local and international shows. It is with this in mind that the platform offers great new channels, Pop-Ups and Studio stunts sure to keep viewers glued to their TV screen.

For seven days only DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access customers can tune in to KWIBUKA 28 on DStv channel 197 to learn, engage and stay informed.

