KAMPALA – Uganda Breweries in commemoration of the International Women’s Day celebrations, organized a special event to celebrate the ladies working at the brewery.

This year, the ladies at the brewery who also identify as ‘Spirited Women’ hosted the women councilors of Luzira to a luncheon at the brewery where legendary musician Halima Namakula graced the event as the guest of honour.

Namakula is also a motivational speaker that is passionate about empowering both women and young girls. While giving her remarks which were in line with this year’s theme ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, she emphasized the importance of having a business that will help a woman to contribute to the wellbeing of her family and not only leave the burden to the man.

“This will help put you in a better position to compete favorably with men.” She stressed.

The women were also encouraged to find ways to balance their work and family because family is very important.

Juliana Kagwa, the Corporate Relations Director UBL, noted that they have witnessed increased women participation and engagement in the production and sales lines which used to be entirely men-dominated.

She used this evidence to urge the women councilors to strive for equality as they execute and perform their duties emphasizing that women can play an equal role in both the economy and society and therefore shouldn’t be reduced to staying at home.

“We the Spirited women have taken it upon ourselves to make sure that we are not only empowered but are reaching out to the women leaders in the communities around us so that they too can extend these same principles to their fellow women.’’ She said.

The Uganda Breweries Spirited Women initiative is one of the interventions that brings together all UBL women to discuss and tackle issues that affect their careers and personal life. This initiative also gives UBL women employees an opportunity to receive mentorships, counselling, and life coaching sessions from various influential women that many people look up to.

All this falls under our Inclusion and Diversity agenda at Uganda Breweries as part of the Diageo Society 2030: Spirit of Progress targets. Inclusion and Diversity has championed various initiative and policies to ensure gender equality at the brewery. It seeks to ensure that female employees are equally represented at all levels with an aim of achieving 50% representation across the business by 2030.

This value preposition does not only push for diversity amongst Uganda Breweries employees but also the community around its area of operation so as to make sure that women in these communities are able to live to their greatest potential.

