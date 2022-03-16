KAMPALA — On Sunday, the alumni of St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) thronged Legends Rugby Grounds for match day three match day of the SMACK League’s fifth season.

The match day was a throwback edition, a football galore that saw the old boys of the elite institution reminisce to the golden memories that they lived through during their respective stays.

The match day was organized by the Outkasts, a team of old boys that were at the school between 2000 and 2005.

The Outkasts evoked loads of nostalgia from the SMACK fraternity as they lined up appearances from Mr SMACK, the SMACK twins among a boatload of other entertainment portfolios that were cherished as part of SMACK tradition. For the uninitiated, Mr SMACK was a title given to the best dancer in the school.

Despite SMACK being a single boys’ school, the throwback edition was filled up with some of Kampala’s fine women and well-wishers from other institutions who kept the energy at an all-time high thanks to the Guinness that kept the beers in circulation.

Guinness continues to power old students’ leagues with the premium beer’s most recent activation being at the SMACK League.

The SMACK League’s fifth season is currently ongoing as the football fest meant to unite SMACK old boys has morphed into a social-cultural phenomenon that entertains Kampala’s party lovers and networking while at it.

Related