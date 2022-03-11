KIGALI – At a time when far greater action is needed to fight climate change and to reduce global inequalities, the 2022 SEforALL Forum is being held 17-19 May 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda to spark greater progress on a clean, inclusive energy transition.

Global leaders from government, business, development institutions, civil society and many other organizations as well as youth representatives will assemble in Kigali to build partnerships, share expertise, and form important commitments related to energy and climate goals ahead of COP27 in Egypt later this year.

The global SEforALL Forum is the landmark global gathering on sustainable energy. This is the first time the event will be held in Africa.

Initial confirmed speakers in the three-day programme include:

Ban Ki-Moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations

Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland; former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Chair of The Elders

Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of UNFCCC

Svenja Schulze, Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany

Dr. Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Government of Egypt

Hajia Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana; CEO of Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP)

Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation

Francesco Starace, CEO of Enel S.p.A

Dymphna van der Lans, CEO of the Clean Cooking Alliance

By co-hosting the 2022 SEforALL Forum, the Government of Rwanda is once again showing its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and a clean energy future.

“We are excited to co-host the 2022 SEforALL Forum and look forward to welcoming in the near future entrepreneurs, community leaders, policymakers, financiers and investors to Kigali,” said Hon. Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, Minister of Environment, Republic of Rwanda.

“Co-hosting the SEforALL Forum with our Government reaffirms the continent’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7. It will also be a chance to share experiences with the rest of the world and mobilize resources to turn ideas into reality,” said Hon. Dr. Ernest Nsabimana, Minister of Infrastructure, Republic of Rwanda.

In addition to the Forum’s main programme, two different Ministerial Roundtables dedicated to Africa and Asia-Pacific will be held to build greater political support for the energy transition. These closed-door sessions will involve ministers and senior government officials from across the two regions.

About Sustainable Energy for All

Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) is an international organization that works in partnership with the United Nations and leaders in government, the private sector, financial institutions, civil society and philanthropies to drive faster action towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) – access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030 – in line with the Paris Agreement on climate. SEforALL works to ensure a clean energy transition that leaves no one behind and brings new opportunities for everyone to fulfill their potential.

SEforALL is led by Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy.

