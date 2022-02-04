KHARTOUM — The United Nations mission in Sudan on Thursday called on the Sudanese authorities to resolve the current political crisis through peaceful consultations.

Volker Perthes, head of the UN Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), made the appeal during a meeting with Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the council said in a statement.

The UN envoy stressed the need to provide a suitable environment to make the ongoing political consultations process successful by stopping the violence against the protesters. The meeting reviewed the progress of the political consultations facilitated by the UN mission to reach a consensus among major political forces.

On Jan. 10, the UNITAMS launched an intra-Sudanese political process to end the political crisis in Sudan. For the third week now, Perthes has been engaged in consultations with Sudanese political parties and civil forces in the country.

For nearly two months, the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding for a return to civilian rule. The country has been suffering a political crisis after Al-Burhan, also the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

