[caption id="attachment_140641" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140641" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/1-1.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="589" \/> Aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2021 shows the frozen Yellow River in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua\/Zhu Zheng)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140642" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140642" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/2-1.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="600" \/> Aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2021 shows Huang Huang, an ice climbing amateur, practicing ice climbing in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua\/Hu Huhu)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140643" align="alignnone" width="899"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140643" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/3-1.jpg" alt="" width="899" height="635" \/> Aerial photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021 shows the National Sliding Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua\/Zhang Chenlin)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140644" align="alignnone" width="899"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140644" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/4-1.jpg" alt="" width="899" height="502" \/> Aerial photo taken on Jan. 22, 2021 shows local resident Yan Xiangbin enjoying outdoor swimming in winter season in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua\/Liu Lei)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140645" align="alignnone" width="899"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140645" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/5.jpg" alt="" width="899" height="580" \/> Aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2021 shows the exterior view of nuclear power units of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) in Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province. China's first nuclear power unit using Hualong One, a domestically-designed third-generation nuclear reactor, has entered commercial operation, said the CNNC on Jan. 30, 2021. (Xinhua\/Lin Shanchuan)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140646" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140646" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/6.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="631" \/> Aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2021 shows bullet trains to be maintained at a maintenance base in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua\/Hao Yuan)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140647" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140647" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/7.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="600" \/> Aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2021 shows maintenance workers going through attendance check before their shift at the Horgos initial compressor station of the West Pipeline Company under China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation (PipeChina) in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua\/Ding Lei)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140648" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140648" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/8.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="506" \/> Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2021 shows a solar thermal power project in Gonghe County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua\/Zhang Hongxiang)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140649" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140649" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/9.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="600" \/> Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2021 shows local residents practicing ribbon dance at a sports park in Hegang City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua\/Xie Jianfei)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140650" align="alignnone" width="899"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140650" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/10.jpg" alt="" width="899" height="590" \/> Aerial photo taken on March 8, 2021 shows the scenery at the Puzhehei national wetland park in Qiubei County of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua\/Wang Guansen)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140651" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140651" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/11.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="900" \/> Aerial panoramic photo taken on March 28, 2021 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua\/Ou Dongqu)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140652" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140652" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/12.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="600" \/> Aerial photo taken on April 16, 2021 shows the deep-sea manned submersible Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior) and its mother ship Tansuo-2. (Xinhua\/Zhang Liyun)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140653" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140653" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/13.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="619" \/> Aerial photo taken on May 11, 2021 shows two Yangtze finless porpoises swimming in the Yichang section of the Yangtze River, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua\/Xiao Yijiu)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140654" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140654" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/14.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="506" \/> Aerial photo taken on March 19, 2021 shows staff working at the excavation site of Nanyang ancient site in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua\/Mu Yu)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140655" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140655" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/15.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="631" \/> Aerial photo taken on May 14, 2021 shows a man working at the construction site of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. (Xinhua\/Jiang Wenyao)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140656" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140656" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/16.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="505" \/> Stitched aerial photo taken on July 6, 2021 shows a rainbow over the road linking counties of Mainling and Medog in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Dong Zhixiong\/Xinhua)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140657" align="alignnone" width="899"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140657" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/17.jpg" alt="" width="899" height="612" \/> Aerial photo taken on April 29, 2021 shows fire at a tire yard in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait. (Photo by Asad\/Xinhua)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140658" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140658" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/18.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="600" \/> Aerial photo shows flood-affected houses in Bogura, some 197 km northwest of Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sept. 6, 2021. (Photo by Salim\/Xinhua)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140659" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140659" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/19.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="498" \/> Aerial photo taken on Sept. 24, 2021 shows taxis used to grow vegetables at a parking lot in Bangkok, Thailand. At the parking lot on the outskirts of Bangkok, hundreds of taxis were out of service for more than a year due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Taxi company staff piled soil on the roof and hood of these cars to grow vegetables and distributed them to employees and unemployed drivers. (Xinhua\/Wang Teng)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140660" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140660" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/20.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="801" \/> In this aerial photo, staff members surround the return capsule of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship, which landed successfully at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sept. 17, 2021. (Xinhua\/Lian Zhen)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140661" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140661" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/21.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="600" \/> Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2021 shows the China-funded Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo by Chen Gang\/Xinhua)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140662" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140662" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/22.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="675" \/> Aerial photo taken on May 4, 2021 shows the scene of a metro bridge collapse in Mexico City, Mexico. (Xinhua\/Xin Yuewei)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140663" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140663" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/23.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="600" \/> Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2021 shows the view of a relocation site for poverty alleviation at Huawu Village in Xinren Miao Township, Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua\/Yang Wenbin)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140664" align="alignnone" width="899"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140664" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/24.jpg" alt="" width="899" height="599" \/> Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2021 shows Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. (Xinhua\/Jiang Wenyao)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140665" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140665" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/25.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="600" \/> Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2021 shows a view of a quarry in the Jadukata river in Sunamganj, Bangladesh. (Photo by Salim\/Xinhua)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140666" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140666" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/26.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="539" \/> Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2021 shows a cotton picker working in the fields at Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua\/Zhao Ge)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140667" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140667" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/27.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="569" \/> Aerial photo shows students queuing up to take swab samples for nucleic acid testing at a primary school in Lu'an, east China's Anhui Province, May 22, 2021. (Xinhua\/Zhou Mu)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140668" align="alignnone" width="899"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140668" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/28.jpg" alt="" width="899" height="547" \/> Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2021 shows the night view of Dangjiu Village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua\/Huang Xiaobang)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140669" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140669" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/29.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="662" \/> Aerial photo taken on July 8, 2021 shows the east and west pagodas of Kaiyuan Temple and the surrounding core area for ancient city conservation in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. On July 25, 2021, UNESCO accepted "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" as a cultural property on its World Heritage List amid the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Fuzhou, capital city of Fujian Province. (Xinhua\/Song Weiwei)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140670" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140670" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/30.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="506" \/> Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2021 shows the scenery of the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua\/Guo Xulei)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140671" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140671" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/31.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="600" \/> Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2021 shows the Xiong'an Railway Station at sunrise in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua\/Mu Yu)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140672" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140672" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/32.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="476" \/> Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2021 shows a view of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua\/Wu Gang)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140673" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140673" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/33.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="506" \/> Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2021 shows wild Asian elephants in Jinning District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua)[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_140674" align="alignnone" width="900"]<img class="size-full wp-image-140674" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/34.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="570" \/> Aerial photo taken on March 22, 2021 shows workers at the a construction site on Louti Mountain in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Li Hanchi\/Xinhua)[\/caption]
