COLOMBO– In the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, a “city of the future” is rising from the sea.

The Port City Colombo project, located near Colombo’s central business district, is a large-scale investment project jointly developed by the China Harbour Engineering Company and the Sri Lankan government.

Regarded as a model of cooperation between China and Sri Lanka in jointly building the Belt and Road, the project is reshaping the local economy, generating new opportunities for regional growth, and emerging as a booster for future economic development.

Related