BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — With five days to go before the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, venues are ready for a simple, safe and splendid Olympic Games.

Take a look at the indoor venues!

As the only newly built ice sports venue in the Beijing competition zone, the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the “Ice Ribbon”, boasts an ice surface of around 12,000 square meters. It can seat 12,000 spectators, making it the largest speed skating venue in Asia.

