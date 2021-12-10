Uganda Premier League

Gaddafi FC vs SC Villa

Gaddafi Arena

Friday, 10-12-2021 @3pm

Gaddafi was expected to struggle in their first top flight campaign but have gone to reasonably surprise many.

After eight games, they sit 11th on the log with 10 points, five away from the relegation zone.

They have already picked up impressive results against the likes of UPDF FC, BUL FC, Arua Hill SC and Bright Stars.

However, they lost 3-1 in their last home game, to Vipers and they will be praying they are not subjected to a 4th defeat of the campaign on Tuesday.

Coming off a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Police in their last game, the Soldier Boys will feel confident they can get a decent result off the Jogoos.

A new-look SC Villa side has endured a mixed start to the season.

The record 16-time League champions have been average in every sense of the word.

Before a kick of the ball on Tuesday, they sit a lowly 12th with just eight points from seven games having won twice, drawn two and lost thrice.

They have excited on certain moments but the naivety tends to set in more often than not.

Their last three games shade a clear picture of the side they currently are under Greek tactician Petros Koukouras. After coming from a goal down to defeat Onduparaka FC 2-1, then lost 1-0 away to Mbarara City before drawing 2-2 against URA FC on Tuesday.

Gaddafi will welcome back the trio of Faisal Muwawu, Godwin Kawagga and Willis Otongo who have recovered from injury. Paul Musamali will be a game-time decision as he was in and out of training. However, Andrew Waiswa, Ronald Obele and Joel Madondo are all out through injury.

Villa will have captain Meddie Kibirige return after overcoming injury. Travis Mutyaba is expected to miss out having travelled with the national team for a friendly in Tanzania against the Taifa Stars. Ali Bayo will be a game-time decision due to fitness concerns.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Related