BEIJING — The fourth World Media Summit, hosted by Xinhua News Agency, was held on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter, which was read out at the event by Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Addressing the event, Huang said Xi’s letter fully acknowledged the outcome of the summit and expressed the expectations for the world media to better shoulder social responsibilities, build up consensus, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

This has provided important guidance for organizing well the summit and deepening media exchanges and cooperation, Huang said.

Huang noted the particular importance of the media’s role in building consensus as global changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, both unseen in the past 100 years, are intertwined.

Huang expressed his hope that the media can uphold the principle of objectivity and truth, make scientific and rational judgments, oppose misinformation and prejudices and be a responsible messenger of public information.

The media should promote sincerity and mutual trust, and seek common ground while shelving and narrowing differences, Huang said, adding that the media should also conscientiously cover news with an eye on improving the wellbeing of people around the world and build more consensuses to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

The media should act in accordance with the trend of mobile communication, deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and consolidate the popular support for exchanges and cooperation, Huang added.

Huang said the recently-concluded sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee comprehensively reviewed the Party’s major achievements and historical experience over the past century.

Since the 18th National Congress, under the firm leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and the sound guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Party and the country have undergone historic shifts and made historic achievements, making significant contributions to the world’s peace and development, Huang said.

In the future, China will continue to promote the common values of humanity, and use its new achievements in development to provide the world with new opportunities, Huang added.

The summit was attended both online and offline by nearly 400 people representing more than 260 media outlets and institutions from nearly 100 countries and regions.

