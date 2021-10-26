India and the United States of America held bilateral talks on Wednesday during the visit of Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman to Delhi. A wide range of issues was discussed in detail during the meeting between Secretary Sherman and Indian foreign secretary Harsh Shringla.

Sources said that the two tried to lock in dates for the India-US “2+2” ministerial meeting which is likely to be held in November.

Apart from the areas of cooperation, the two officials also discussed a range of topics revolving around China, the situation in Afghanistan, the India-Russia S-400 anti-missile system and terrorism.

A State Department press release said, “The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Secretary also reviewed pressing regional and global security issues, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, and the People’s Republic of China. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Secretary also discussed ongoing efforts to return Myanmar to a path to democracy.”

ON CHINA AND QUAD

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the US will cooperate with China where it is in its interest but will challenge Beijing where it undermines the interests of Washington and that of its allies or threatens rules-based international order.

Speaking at the US-India Business Council (USIBC) joint interaction on Wednesday, Sherman said, “We built a strong network of Indo-Pacific alliances and partnerships. They are all based on the international rules-based order. We have a shared interest.”

Amid heightened Pakistani, Chinese military activities, top Army officers to discuss security along borders

“Regarding the PRC (People’s Republic of China) we have been clear, we are ready to compete and compete vigorously, but we want a level-playing field…. We’ll compete vigorously with China where we should, we will cooperate with China where it’s in our interest to do so. I am sure the same is true for India,”

“We will challenge China where we must — where it undermines our interests and interests of our partners and allies or threatens the rules-based international order,” Sherman said.

Sherman also noted that the US and India were “like-minded” in this regard.

Meeting underway between US and Indian officials in New Delhi on Wednesday | PTI

S-400 AIR-DEFENCE SYSTEM

Sherman took a tough stand over the S-400 air-defence system that India is buying from Russia. She said it was dangerous and not in anybody’s security interest.

The discussion on the S-400 came a day after the Indian Air Force chief VR Chaudhuri said the S-400 delivery will be made as per the schedule.

ON TERRORISM AND AFGHANISTAN

The US and India said they work together on lists of terrorists and suggest action against them.

Sources said Pakistan’s support to terrorism was also discussed during the talks. India raised concerns over the movement of terror groups from Pakistan to Afghanistan and also highlighted the ISI’s role in the Taliban government’s formation in Kabul.

According to sources, during the discussions, Sherman said the question of legitimising the Taliban was a distance away and that the current dispensation will have to do a lot more to show a more inclusive government that would represent and protect the minorities, women and children of the country and allow easy movement of people.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman with Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla in Delhi on Wednesday | PTI

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said, “Given the fast-paced developments in South Asia, especially in Afghanistan, India and the US will remain closely engaged both on the future of Afghanistan, and on how we can maintain peace and stability in South Asia, and beyond,”

INDIA-US RELATIONSHIP

Shringla and Sherman held talks here earlier in the day and discussed a host of issues to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

At the US-India Business Council (USIBC) summit, Shringla said that there is every reason to believe that the India-US relationship will only attain greater heights in years to come as they are poised to move forward exponentially on many of the areas that they have identified together.

He said fast-paced developments in South Asia, especially in Afghanistan, will keep India and the US engaged.

“We have a keen desire to ensure that we both work together to ensure peace, security, and stability in South Asia and beyond,” Shringla said.

India considers its relationship with the US to be of paramount importance, not only for our respective nations but also for ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, and a peaceful and prosperous world, he said.

Making her remarks sitting alongside Shringla, Sherman noted that the US and India have enjoyed nearly 75 years of partnership.

“I have to say without a doubt it has never been stronger, it has never been deeper, it has never had more meaning than it has today. All aspects of our relationship were on display during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Washington — bilateral trade, job creation, vaccine production, public health, defence and security,” Shringla said.

Sherman also hailed India’s decision to resume vaccine exports and said that it was a country that the world really depended on.

The two sides also discussed the growing security, economic, and Indo-Pacific convergence between India and the United States, including around ending the Covid-19 pandemic, combating the climate crisis and accelerating clean energy deployment, deepening trade and investment ties, and expanding cooperation on cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

Wendy Sherman met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

On the bilateral front, some crucial meetings will take place in the next few weeks, including the Defence Policy Group, the Economic and Financial Partnership Dialogue, the Trade Policy Forums, dialogues on terrorism and the 2+2 ministerial.

