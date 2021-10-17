MBALE — A document in circulation has made damning allegations against a British national, Mr. Philip Monk, including sexual exploitation of minors and initiating a criminal enterprise in Uganda.

Mr. Monk, who funded Mbale Schools Band in 2005 is also accused of defrauding donors and in the process unfairly exploit hundreds of children among others.

“He begun to record and photograph these desperate children playing music instruments. Phillip would dress them in second hand clothing and shoes and he would video record them showing how much the clothes, shoes and upkeep cost him. “How much is your shirt?” “How much are your shoes?” “How much is your breakfast, lunch and supper?” Phillip would ask. The children would answer with amounts that Phillip had coached the children to state on the video he was recording. Phillip also told the children to state that they were orphans yet they had parents. He would then post these videos on website of “Mbale Schools Band” and other internet forums. He would also dress some of them in School “Uniform” to show white donors in Britain and Europe generally, that he was not only teaching them to play music instruments, but also paying for their school fees in local schools in Mbale town, which is not true. He received lots of money on behalf the children, which he would later put to personal use,” the document reads.

“In order to avoid these personal purchases from donor money being traced directly to him, Phillip put the purchases, in his wife’s names. Nabushawo, a former secretary in a failing NGO, Foundation for Development of Needy Communities (FDNC) was suddenly an owner of prime properties in Mbale city. This was courtesy of the money Phillip Monk was receiving from unsuspecting donors from Europe. FDNC collapsed eventually because Phillip Monk blackmailed the founder Sam Watalaso before donors. In 2008, Phillip had started a music brass band at Highway Secondary School in Sironko. Its director Herbert Mulekwa found that Phillip Monk was luring young girls into sex. Mulekwa immediately expelled Monk from his school because of the risks this would pose to his school.

“Monk would come up with all sorts of tricks to collect money from donors. Today he announces on his website that he will be taking the children to a music tour to Sri Lanka for the CHOGM event in 2013, the donors send money and as soon he collects enough money, he says that the music tour will not happen because of a flimsy reason,” adds the document being circulated givin a vote of no confidence to Mr. Monk who entered into Uganda as a tourist before he permanently settled in Mbale District.

A litany of his alleged criminal transgressions – including sexual abuse allegations have been reported to police with victims asking for an immediate closure of Mr. Monk’s facility and prosecution.

“Uganda must be saved from these criminals from Europe who purport to be helping poor African children yet they come here to enrich themselves after failing to make it in life in Europe,” the document adds.

One of people who claim to be victims declined to speak out —citing security concerns.

He [PhilipMonk] is powerful. He has dumped into prison before,” the victim said citing security concerns.

Another victim, Innocent Wandonya who was part of the band for nine years said he was also put in prison for questioning Mr. Monk’s conduct.

“He put me in prison because I questioned him about his activities and how he was running the band. I became suspicious about his activities and when I asked him about it, the following day, he created he faked cases about me and he put me in prison,” Wandonya told PML Daily by phone.

He added: “The guy would assign us to go and buy simcards for opening fake Facebook accounts to so he malign other organizations to the donor.”

He mentioned Brass Band Africa, Musquality and Elgon Youths Band as some of the band groups who unfairly suffered from the blackmail campaign reportedly sanctioned by Mr. Monk.

Mr. Monk couldn’t be reached for a comment by press time as his known phone number was not available, however, he states on his organization website that Mbale Schools Band tries to find sponsors for the children in the band to help them with their education.

Among the many things he says, his organization is one of the very few that teach the players music theory and how to read music.

“We need compassionate people to become child sponsors and help us provide some of our players with a proper education. When we can afford it, we also step in when a child needs urgent medical or humanitarian assistance,” a statement on the website adds.

