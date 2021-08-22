KAMPALA — Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni has on Friday morning released the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examinations (UACE) results from State House Nakasero.

Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has reported a slight improvement in last year’s UACE examinations but noted a drop in a number of students in the sciences.

In 2019, at least 159 students from 76 schools scored the highest points at UACE. In 2020, 242 from 100 schools scored the Points. This shows an improvement in performance at the 20-point mark.

Wakiso district had 29 Schools with 20 Points candidates, Mukono with 9, Kampala with 14, Hoima with 3 among others

We now detail the schools that had Candidates scoring 20 in 20 points.

