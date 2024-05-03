NAIROBI – Dr William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of the Kenya Defence Forces promoted Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahariri to the rank of General and appointed him the Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF).

According to Grace Linet Meanja, Asstistant Director Public Communications Ministry of Defence, the President has also promoted Major General John Mugaravai Omenda to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.

Until his appointment, Lieutenant General John Mugaravai Omenda was the Kenya Air Force Commander.

“Further, the President has posted Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed to Kenya Air Force and appointed her Commander. Similarly, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno has been posted to Kenya Navy and appointed Commander.”

She added, “Subsequently, on the advice of the Defence Council Chaired by Hon. Aden Bare Duale, Cabinet Secretary for Defence, the President has upheld the Council’s recommendations and made various promotions, postings and appointments of Kenya Defence Forces Officers as follows:

Major General Thomas Njoroge Ng’ang’a – Posted to National Defence University and appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration and Finance.

Brigadier Peter Nyamu Githinji – Promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff, Air at National Defence College.

Brigadier Jattani Kampare Gula – Promoted to Major General and appointed Managing Director Kenya Meat Commission.

Brigadier George Okumu – Promoted to Major General and appointed Managing Director Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation and Food Processing Factory.

Brigadier Samuel Kosgei Kipkorir – Appointed Deputy Commander Kenya Air Force.

