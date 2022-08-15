NAIROBI – It still remains unpredictable for the much-anticipated Kenyan Presidential winner.

Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to announce the final presidential election results on the evening of Monday 15th August, 2022.

Before the media stopped making own tallies, the provisional results indicated that Raila Odinga was leading his rival William Ruto.

Raila Odinga of AZIMIO was at 51.78% with 5,221,202 votes.

His opponent William Ruto of UDA was at 47.55% with 4,795,184 Votes.

Only IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, will make the final announcement at the national tallying centre, Bomas of Kenya.

The winner of presidential elections needs 50% + 1 of the valid votes cast and at least 25% votes in more than 24 counties.

Related