NAIROBI – The Commonwealth Observer Group has been encouraged by the peaceful nature of the Kenya 2022 General Elections as the results process reached its conclusion.

The Group is, however, concerned at the allegations of lack of transparency at the IEBC made by four (of the seven) commissioners in a press conference yesterday, and other allegations from other sources. They strongly recommend that these allegations be urgently and satisfactorily addressed by the appropriate authority.

They urge all Kenyans to come together as a nation, and not to pre-judge matters or otherwise rush to judgment before the evidence is made public, and the appropriate authority have had the opportunity to independently scrutinise – on behalf of all Kenyans – the merits of any and all claims.

This election is one of the most watched in Kenya’s electoral history and presents an opportunity for Kenya to achieve a smooth, peaceful, and orderly transfer of power.

The Group continues to encourage political leaders to show magnanimity in victory and graciousness in defeat. “We stand in solidarity with the people of Kenya, and all stakeholders to complete this process peacefully and credibly, and to ensure their votes truly count.”

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday declared William Ruto as the President-elect.

According to IEBC, Ruto beat his rival Raila Odinga after getting 50.49% against Odinga’s 48.85 percent.

In his maiden speech, Ruto vowed to work with “all leaders” as he was declared winner of a closely-fought poll, attempting to ease tensions after the outcome sparked a split in the election commission and fears of violence.

“There is no room for vengeance,” Ruto said, adding, “I am acutely aware that our country is at a stage where we need all hands on deck.”

Related