KAMPALA – The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board – UBTEB has on 5th April 2023 released the Nov/Dec 2022 end-of-programme and modular examinations results.

The event was officiated by the Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni.

UBTEB Executive Secretary – Onesmus Oyesigye noted that a total of 72,247 (21,641 females and 50,606 males) candidates were registered for the assessments.

From this, he said 34,736 (48%) registered for the End of module assessment and 37,511 (52%) for the End of programme examinations.

“Out of the total 72,247 candidates who registered for end of programme and modular assessments, 66,954 (92.7%) turned up for examinations while 5,293 (7.3%) were absent in one or more modules.”

The registered candidates from 600 examination centres were to sit different programme categories including; Advanced Craft Programme, Technical National Certificate- End of programme, Technical National Certificate -Modular Assessment, Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate- End of programme, Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate –Modular Assessment, Business Diploma & Certificate Programmes and Physical and Biological Sciences Diploma & Certificate programmes.

Oyesigye says that out of the 66,954 candidates who sat for examinations, 52,373 (78.2%) successfully acquired all competencies in their respective trades.

Female candidates contributed 15,705 (30%) compared to their male counterparts who contributed 36,668 (70%).

“There was a very good performance exhibited in the Physical and Biological Science Diploma End of programme with 100% pass rate, Business Diploma End of programmes (82.3%), Technical National Certificate modular assessment (80.05%) and Technical National certificate end of programme assessments 76.3%. All other programmes were also well performed above 70% pass rates and this is a commendable performance,” he noted.

Compared to the November/December 2020 examinations results where 15,019 candidates sat for examinations and 11,334 (75%) successfully completed, UBTEB recorded a 3.2% performance improvement.

However, Mr. ES says the number of candidates who acquired full competences are lower than expected for those who pursued Certificates in Leather Tanning and Production, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Wood Work Technology and certificate in Machining and Fitting.

UBTEB also celebrated the increase in the number of female candidates registering for examinations.

“For instance, regarding end-of-programme examinations, registered female candidates increased from 4,732 in 2020 to 12,037 in 2022. The increase in is attributed to continued advocacy for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Skills, introduced system of modularised assessment, the awakening of citizens towards vocational skills acquisition and change in admissions criteria which prioritizes the desire of the applicant to pursue a course of interest rather than the grades obtained at lower levels of education.”

On her part, madam minister who also happens to be the First Lady commended the Board for the positive changes being implemented in line with the priorities of Government in Skills Development, especially increased access to TVET through modular assessment that enables flexibility in training and acquisition of employable skills.

Mrs Museveni who was represented by John Chrysestom Muyingo – the State Minister for Higher EducationI also applauded the Board for continuing to engage the Heads of TVET institutions and the industry to ensure that practitioners in the world of work participate in assessment of trainees.

“This will enable production of competent TVET graduates that match the ever-changing demands of the world of work.”

She said that the demand for 21st-century skills calls for innovativeness and research for the delivery of quality TVET that contributes towards the production of competent Technicians and Artisans for social and economic transformation.

“It is now our deliberate policy as Government to harness critical skills that will enable the young generation to be part of the effort to support the industrial base and guarantee increased productivity for job creation.”

Minister was also impressed by the ever-increasing number of trainees enrolling for TVET programmes especially the females, something she says will result in an increase in the number of skilled youths who can create their own jobs.

Dr.Eng. Silver Mugisha, Board Chairperson highlighted a few milestones of the Board since last release of examinations including the the Construction of UBTEB Assessment Centre Project which will host a mini printery, item testing workshops, resource centre and offices.

He, however, noted that the project is not moving on as planned due to inadequate and timely funding.

Once completed, he says their occupation of the centre will minimize the administrative costs like challenges of multiple rental buildings for office space and other activities.

Eng. Mugisha also noted that they are changing in a phased manner from the traditional assessment to modularized assessment but also have continued to establish and maintain a strong partnership with the Industry and Professional bodies.

The Board boss recommended the following for better functionality and performance of the Board;

Additional funds to enable accomplish the budgeted activities including;

Completion of the construction of Assessment Centre required your deliberate intervention for funding.

The feedback from stakeholders on modular assessment with its flexibility in training an assessment require more financial support.

Real-life projects provide very good practical exposure to trainees as they not only produce products with a market value but also aim at addressing the surrounding community needs, among others.

Madam minister pledged to address them.

The Board also reported that 94 candidates were found guilty of the malpractice, recommending cancellation of the examination results for the entire semester which Mrs. Museveni accepted.

“This is a bad vice especially in skills training and should be fought by everyone including the candidates themselves, the parents, the training providers and the general public. I therefore agree with the recommendation of the Board that the results of the affected candidates be cancelled.”

