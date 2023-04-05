KAMPALA – The Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni, shall preside over the release of Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB)’s End of programme and module examinations’ results to the public on 5th April 2023 at President’s Office, Conference Hall, at 11:00 a.m.

UBTEB Executive Secretary Onesmus Oyesigye says they conducted the November/December 2022 examinations from 21 November to 22 December 2022 for a total of 72,247 candidates (21,641female 50,606 male) from 600 examination centers across the country.

“A total of 34,736 (48%) registered for end of module assessment and 37,511(52%) registered for End of programme examinations.”

The results to be released include candidates who completed their studies in the following programmes;

i) Technical National Certificate-Modular

ii) Advanced Craft

iii) Uganda Community Polytechnic-Modular

iv) Business Diploma programmes and Business Certificate programmes v) Physical and Biological Diploma and Certificate programmes

