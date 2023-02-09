KAMPALA – On Thursday, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) released the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

While releasing the results at State Lodge, Nakasero, the board’s executive director, Dan Odongo said out of 345,695 candidates who sat for the examinations,173,761 were male and 171,934 were female.

Odongo noted that “No hard copy result lists will be issued from UNEB offices until conditions are more favourable. Examination centres will be notified accordingly.”

He said that the heads of UCE examination Centres can download the results from their portals as soon as they are released.

However, candidates and their parents can access the results using their mobile phones by messaging word UCE, leave space, then type the correct index number of the candidate; e.g. U0000/001, send to 6600 on the MTN and AIRTEL networks.

Odongo says that 2,077 more males than females were registered for the UCE examination.

“A total of 721 Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates (389 males, 332 females) registered for the 2022 UCE examination compared to 519 in 2020,” Odongo said.

He also noted that there is an improvement in performance in the large entry subjects except in Christian Religious Education, Biology and Commerce.

However, over 40% of the candidates have not passed the two subjects of Physics and Chemistry.

On the other hand, the Board examined Chinese Language for the first time in 2022.

“A total of 134 candidates sat and 124 (92.5%) of them passed,” said Odongo.

More coming….

