KAMPALA – The 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) Results will be released today, Friday, January 27, 2023, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) said.

UNEB said the results will be released by the Minister for Education and Sports Janet Museveni at 11:00 am from State House, Nakasero.

“Official Release of PLE2022 is Friday 27th. January 2023 at State House Nakasero,” UNEB posted after the meeting.

Multiple media and communication channels, both conventional and social, will be utilized, with live broadcasts to ensure wide access to the public, UNEB said, adding that candidates, parents, and other interested parties may use the Short Message Services (SMS) on mobile telecom networks which will post the results of candidates on their mobile sets instantly.

“As soon as the results are released, on Friday afternoon, UNEB said candidates, parents, and stakeholders will be able to access the results of individual learners via SMS by typing PLE <Space> Full Index Number, e.g. 003301/368 and send to 6600 on all mobile telecom networks,” she said.

For School administrations, UNEB officials explained that results will be uploaded on the examination centre portals to enable schools to download the results as they are officially released.

PLE was conducted on November 8th and 9th, 2022, with a total of 832,810 candidates registered from 14,153 examination centers.

51.9 percent of the total registered candidates were females and 48.1 percent were males.

583,769 were funded under the Universal Primary Education-UPE program, and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Continue Reading