KAMPALA – Technical Vocational Educational Education and Training assessment and examinations by Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) commenced successfully throughout the country.

The examinations which started with the briefing of candidates on 18th August ends on 22nd December 2022.

A total of 87,800 candidates started their examinations at 601 examination centres.

Speaking to the press at Public Health Nurses College in Ntinda on Saturday, the Board Executive Secretary (ES) – Onesmus Oyesigye noted that 33,504 of the students are female and 54,296 are males. This, he said has seen an increase in the number of females pursuing TVET programmes.

“We are pleased to register a smooth start and conduct of phase one of examinations across the whole country without major hindrances.”

He added that the Board has deployed a team of professional experts and verifiers who will conduct on the spot assessment of various programmes.

He also lauded the Security forces in the districts of Kasanda and Mubende for the cooperation in ensuring smooth conduct of examinations at UBTEB examinations centres.

“The Examinations in the districts under Ebola lockdown have started well. The Board continues to appeal to all Heads of Centres in these districts to adhere to the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health,” Oyesigye emphasized.

