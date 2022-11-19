KAMPALA – Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has announced the competence-based assessment and examinations across the country due 21st November to 22nd December 2022.

Speaking to the press at Public Health Nurses College in Ntinda, the Board Executive Secretary (ES) – Onesmus Oyesigye revealed that a total of 87,800 candidates from 601 examination centres were registered to do the exams.

According to him, 33,504 of the students are female and 54,296 are males. This, he says has seen an increase in the number of females pursuing TVET programmes.

“The examinations will be conducted in two phases to enable maximum supervision, coordination and monitoring of the examinations. Phase one examinations commenced on 18th November with briefing of candidates while phase two will commence on 2nd December 2022 with briefing of candidates.”

National Certificate-Technical and Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate will sit their exams from 18th November to 2nd December, Physical Sciences, Biological and Agricultural Sciences from 2nd -20th December, Business and Humanities from 2nd to 16th December while those of Higher and National Diploma-Technical and Vocational programmes will do their exams from 2nd to 22nd December 2022.

Mr. ES noted that as part of enhancing inclusive education, they registered a total of 67 candidates with special needs pursuing various academic TVET professions. These include cases of; Dyslexic, Visual impairment (blind), Hard of hearing (deaf) and Physical disability.

“The Special needs candidates will be accorded specialized education arrangements such as sign language interpreters and transcribers, while others will be accorded extra 30 minutes. The Board has accordingly deployed 67 support personnel to assist candidates with special needs,” said Mr. Oyesigye.

As part of vigilance and ensuring the security of examinations, the Board has deployed over 5000 Examinations managers that is; Area Coordinators, Supervisors, Practical Assessors and Verifiers.

Given the practical and hands on assessment of some modules, the Board deployed 3693 practical Assessors and 50 verifiers to conduct on spot assessment of candidates in the fields of cosmetology, catering and engineering programmes. These include the practitioners and others from world of work.

Mr. Oyesigye noted that they have also taken special consideration for 5 examination centres in Mubende and Kasanda Districts which are under lockdown due to Ebola outbreak.

“The Examination centres have been advised to ensure total compliance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.”

The Board has appealed to heads of centres and candidates to adhere and observe Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines on Covid-19 and Ebola pandemic issued by the Ministry of Health.

ES also encouraged candidates to desist from involvement in any form of examinations malpractices.

