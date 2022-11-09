Primary Seven candidates at the Airtel Adopted Schools have been tipped on how to excel in their upcoming Primary Leaving Exams (PLE) by Airtel Uganda staff as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Airtel Uganda CSR Manager Charity Rwabutomize Bukenya urged the candidates to visualize their success, believe in themselves and pray.

The dreams of a candidate in a rural setting are as valid as those of one in an upscale dream. It is important that the children are aware that they can do well even under the circumstances of having studied from home almost for almost 20 months prior to the school opening. We celebrate the hard work they have all had to put in to learn new academic concepts very in a short period of time. We encourage the candidates to calmly read their question sheet carefully before writing their responses so that they can increase their chances of attaining good grades,” she said.

The Airtel – Adopt a school program is a CSR initiative championed by Airtel Uganda in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Sports to improve the learning experience at primary schools in the rural pockets of Uganda through upgrading infrastructure, harnessing the power of digital learning, upgrading sanitary structures, furniture and provision of scholastic materials to beneficiary schools.

Through the program, top performing pupils are awarded with a secondary school starter pack that includes beddings and scholastic materials. This is a step towards supporting the children reach their full potential.

Airtel is also contributing to the nation’s development agenda by demonstrating the power of technology and the internet to make education equitable for as many school children as possible.

Airtel has powered 14 public libraries across the country with fast 4G internet, and these spaces enabled e-learning and literacy which has improved learning experiences and keeping abreast with schoolwork for both teachers and learners.

“We appreciate the support that Airtel Uganda has extended to us over the years. The words of wisdom shared with the candidates just echoes what we have been urging them to do in preparation for their forthcoming exams. The gifts extended I believe will greatly boost the candidate’s determination as they sit for their exam,” Hellen Amolo Eteru, the Head Teacher of St. Ponsiano Kyamula Primary School said.

“We have given the candidates branded Airtel goodies to cheer them as they sit for their exams and Airtel wishes all the Airtel adopted and supported school’s great success as they write their exams and prepare for the next phase of their academic journey.” Ms. Bukenya concluded.

