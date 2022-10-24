KAMPALA – Uganda Busines and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) will on Tuesday release the July-August 2022 examinations results, Mr. Onesmus Oyesigye, Board Executive Secretary has revealed.

The event happening at President’s Office at 2:00 pm will be presided over by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni.

According to Oyesigye, 39,036 students (12,318 Female and 26,730 Male) from 544 examination centres registered for end of programmes from 29th July 2022 to 19th August 2022.

The results to be released include candidates who completed their studies in the following academic programmes;

Technical Diploma programmes Business Diploma programmes and Business Certificate programmes Physical and Biological Diploma and Certificate programmes

“The Board will also release the results of the first cohort of Modular Assessment for Technical National Certificate-Modular Assessment and Technical Community Polytechnics Certificate-Modular Assessment.”

