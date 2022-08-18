KAMPALA — The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has presented a charter certificate to the Victoria University— making it the 11th private chartered university in Uganda.

The charter, which is the highest license from the regulator of institutions of higher learning, is granted by Uganda’s head of state.

The Victoria University Charter was signed by President Museveni on July 31, 2022.

A charter is granted to universities that have demonstrated high quality in staffing, teaching and learning, research output, technology and practical-led learning, infrastructural development, and good governance, among other issues.

The University has lauded President Museveni for appending his signature on a charter and instruments of power document to enable the university award higher degrees.

“We do appreciate and salute the President, the First Lady and Hon. Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs. Janet Museveni, the National Council for Higher Education Executive Director, Prof. Mary Okwakol; and her entire team for recognizing and authenticating the growth that Victoria University has undertaken in the last few years,” the University said in a statement.

According to the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act (2001), a charter is “granted by the President as evidence that the university meets the requirements and standards of academic excellence set by the NCHE.” Furthermore, a “chartered university,” as defined in section 103(a) of the same Act 2001 as amended, is a university comparable to a public university.”

Impact of the Charter on Victoria University

The charter will be a guide to the establishment, control, management and administration of Victoria University, granting them the right to self-audit, benchmark, award PhD degrees and ensure that the university runs in perpetuity.

Under the new arrangement, Victoria University’s academic awards can now be recognized by all universities and institutions around the world—including upgrading in academic studies.

The Charter also allows Victoria University to begin awarding all degrees, including Bachelors, Masters, Doctorates, and Honorary Degrees.

“As Victoria University, we believe that this Charter, is a confirmation that we are a leading University in Uganda, East Africa, and Africa in offering Experiential and Work Integrated Learning. We are determined to produce graduates with employable skills and capacity to creatively employ themselves. We do this by providing meaningful, hands-on workplace experience to enrich theoretical learning. Our work integrated learning program is enabling students to complete a program of three to four years with at least 2 to 3 years’ work experience, “a statement indicated.

A charter is granted to universities that possess a provisional license for a minimum of three years and would have satisfied all the conditions set during the time of licensing.

For any institution to be accredited the regulator (NCHE) must be satisfied after a series of inspections and visitations that the institution concerned has adequate physical and financial resources as well as structures of governance to deliver quality education.

Related