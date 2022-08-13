KAMPALA – Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has released the April- May 2022 examination results, commending the performance of candidates at both promotional and end-of-program examinations.

The results are for 20,197 progressing students moving either to the next semester or next year of study.

Below are the number of candidates who registered and Sat for the April- May 2022 Examinations

Technical Higher National Diploma Year One Semester One – 9 females and 98 males.

Technical Higher National Diploma Year One Semester Two – 21 females and 145 males.

Technical National Diploma Year One Semester One – 568 females and 2,644 males.

Technical National Diploma Year One Semester Two – 292 females and 1,985 males.

Business Diploma and Certificate Year One Semester One – 5,266 females and 2,140 males.

Business Diploma and Certificate Year Two Semester One – 3,041 females and 1,185 males.

Physical & Biological Sciences Diploma and Certificate Year One Semester One – 530 females and 906 males.

Physical & Biological Sciences Diploma and Certificate Year One Semester Two – 254 females and 498 males.

Physical & Biological Sciences Diploma and Certificate Year Two Semester One – 72 females and 95 males.

Physical & Biological Sciences Diploma and Certificate Year Two Semester Two – 175 females and 273 males.

Onesmus Oyesigye – Board Executive Secretary says that from the 19,858 candidates who did promotional examinations 14,720 (74%) are on normal progress.

Similarly, out of the 399 candidates who sat for end-of-program examinations, 214 (63%) acquired appropriate competence and successfully completed their course.

“They will be joining the world of work or proceed for further studies. Diploma candidates performed better by scoring 72% success compared to the Certificate candidates with 54%. Overall, 21.2% obtained First Class (Distinction), 43.4% Second Class, Upper Division (Credit) and 8.8% got Second Class Lower Division (Pass) diplomas and certificates,” he said.

He commended the students and the Heads of examination centers together with the staff for the big improvement being witnessed.

The Board recommended the following for further improvement;

a) Some Institutions admit students with foreign awards and do not bather to have their qualifications equated to the Ugandan system in time. This mistake delays the process of registration of such students for UBTEB examinations and sometimes may cost them entire semester or year of study. You are urged to observe with interest.

b) Registration of students with wrong/mismatching biodata details should be avoided. Academic registrars or other assigned officers should ensure the candidates have correct records at the time of reporting to the institution NOT at the time of registration for UBTEB examinations. Date of birth, nationality, Passport size photographs and entry-level academic qualifications should be verified by the head of centre when students report for the first time on admission. The Board will never tolerate candidates with conflicting biodata records.

c) Some Institutions admit students for courses that are not accredited to their centre by the Board, please desist from this act to avoid inconveniencing unsuspecting citizens. Such centres are being blocked from accessing the registration system once discovered.

d) Delayed and non-submission of Continuous Assessment marks by heads of centers have remained their norm. This disadvantages the candidates and they cannot be graded without full components of the marks. Such candidates run a risk of retaking the paper/module at negligence of their Institutional administrators.

e) Students retaking previous papers should be encouraged to attend classes; it has been observed that some of them concentrate in the world of work at the expense of their studies resulting in poor performance and failure to clear the failed papers.

f) The Board has eased access to information by creating a website (www.ubteb.go.ug), and social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp accounts which the public can access at any time. You are advised to get authentic and first-hand information about UBTEB activities through any of those channels. Heads of centres are encouraged to read from such channels and do not listen to verbal and non-traceable communication from their peers or members of the public. Such administrators end up doing wrong things and or respond late to every board’s communication.

g) You are aware, the country is now emphasizing and has started implementing modularization of training, especially TVET. The Board has done what it takes within its means to modularize Technical Certificate assessment syllabi. It will soon expand the same for other remaining programs as it waits for fully modularized national training curricula. The heads of centers are therefore advised to prepare the instructors, students, equipment and all other resources required to facilitate this initiative.

ACCESSING OF EXAMINATION RESULTS

Oyesigye in a statement revealed that the students’ results will be accessed through centre online.

“You are advised to download, print and display it on the noticeboards for every student to check their performance.”

However, for retake candidates, who first registered in Nov/Dec 2011 up to Nov/Dec 2016 on the UBTEB old system, Oyesigye noted that the results shall be printed on demand and collected from the Secretariat.

“They will be picked by you or your authorized representative(s) from the Examinations Directorate upon clearance of all outstanding fees from Accounts Department. In case of any anomaly identified, it should be communicated through the Head of Centre to the Board before the transcripts are printed.”

PICKING OF ACADEMIC TRANSCRIPTS AND CERTIFICATES

According to Mr. ES, the transcripts of those candidates who have completed their studies successfully during the April — May 2022 examinations are printed and ready for picking “But ONLY for those institutions that have edited the Bio-data (bio-info” of their candidates on the system.

The Board tasked the institutions through their online registration officers to edit their candidates’ biodata on the system before their transcripts are printed. “Do this as a matter of urgency so that you do not disadvantage the candidates to obtain the transcripts on time.”

EXAMINATION MALPRACTICES

Mr. Oyesigye revealed that during the conduct of these examinations, they registered some cases of examination malpractices from 15 examination centres.

“The affected candidates were invited for fair hearing by the Board and their verdict will be communicated, once the Minister guides on the recommendations of the Board.”

He encouraged them to continue briefing the students on the dangers of getting involved in exam malpractice.

“The Public should note that with effect from November-December, 2019 examination series, the regulations approved by the Hon. Minister begun to apply. Any attempt to indulge in any malpractice even in one paper leads to cancellation of results of the entire semester,” noted Mr. ES.

Related

Continue Reading