KAMPALA – Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) is set to conduct competency-based assessment and examinations for a total of 53,765 Candidates from 506 examinations centres across the country from 1st August 2022 to 19th August 2022.

Onesmus Oyesigye – UBTEB Executive Secretary says that since the opening of education and training institutions, the Board has conducted successfully 3 examinations series.

“I am glad to state that the Board has registered highest number of candidates since the covid 19 pandemic lockdown of training institutions,” he said while addressing the press on Saturday at Public Health Nurses College.

The Board is going to conduct the first set of 30,369 candidates under the modularized assessment and examinations for both National Certificate-Technical and Uganda Community Polytechnics programmes from 405 Technical and Vocational Education and Training – TVET institutions.

6,729 of the candidates, 1,125 of whom are females will sit for higher and National Diploma-Technical and Vocational programmes

Another category is Physical Sciences, Biological and Agricultural Sciences which will see 1,981 candidates write their exams. Amongst these, 715 are females.

Also, 10,174 females out of 14,686 candidates will sit for Business and Humanities.

For modular programmes – National Certificate – Technical and UCPC, a total of 30,369 candidates are expected, 8,817 are females.

Amongst the candidates, 187 are ones with special needs 47 of whom are females. The special needs cases include; Dyslexic, Visual impairment (blind), Hard of hearing (deaf), Physical disability and others with mental disorders.

Oyesigye told the press that among these, 61 candidates will be accorded specialized education arrangements such as sign language interpreters and transcribers and supports, while others will be accorded extra 30 minutes.

The Board has also deployed 600 Examinations managers including Reconnoiters and Monitors to ensure maximum security during the exercise.

“Given the practical and hands on assessment of some modules, the Board deployed 2,500 practical Assessors and 50 verifiers to conduct on spot assessment of candidates in the fields of cosmetology, catering and engineering programmes.”

Mr. ES appealed to the heads of centres and candidates to adhere and observe Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines on Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education and sports respectively but also to the UBTEB rules on conduct of examinations and to desist from involvement in any form of examinations malpractices.

