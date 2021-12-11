KAMPALA – The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has unveiled the examinations program for December 2021 and January 2022.

The Board Executive Secretary, Mr. Onesmus Oyesigye has told the press that the exams will be done in two phases.

“In phase one of the conduct of examinations, a total of 29,486 candidates from 354 examinations centres will sit for examinations across the country,” Mr. Oyesigye said on Saturday at the UBTEB Secretariat in Ntinda.

He revealed that the candidates pursuing Technical and Vocational Education and Training – TVET programmes across the country shall commence on December 13, 2021, to December 22, 2021.

The second phase of the examination, the ES said shall commence on 24 January 2022 and end on 4 February 2022.

“These are mainly for candidates pursuing Business, Humanities and year two Technical Diploma Programmes.”

According to the program, a total of 28,144 candidates under National Diploma and Higher Diploma and National certificate – Technical, 7015 of whom are females will sit their examinations from 13 to 22 December 2021.

Also during the same period, candidates summing up to 1,342 doing biological and physical sciences will do their exams. 490 of these are females.

The last phase (Business, Humanities, and year two Technical Diploma Programmes), counting to 2,000 students, Oyesigye said will sit their examinations from January 24 to February 4, 2022.

Oyesigye said that all the candidates were successfully registered online.

He revealed that in a bid to help candidates living with disabilities, the Board has set up a team to help them during the conduct of examinations.

“The Board has registered a total of 89 candidates with special needs ranging from physical disability, visual impairment, deaf mental illness, and Dyslexia. The Board has therefore identified 30 critical cases of candidates with special needs and has accordingly deployed support staff to help these candidates during the conduct of examinations.”

He urged the Heads of training institutions to observe the assessment guidelines on real-life projects and keep continuous assessment processes as stipulated in the UBTEB Regulations

Oyesigye also warned the students against involvement in any forms of examination malpractices.

