KAMPALA – Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board – UBTEB Executive Secretary Oyesigye has encouraged the public to embrace Technical and Vocational institutions, saying that there is a ready market after the course compared to universities.

Oyesigye says the negative perception on technical institutions is historical because people have realized that the great has remained in these institutions.

The ES was on Friday addressing the press on UBTEB’s move to celebrate the 10th anniversary and conduct Technical and Vocational Education and Training – TVET examinations.

“People have realized that the great has remained this side. By 2011, you would not get a candidate registering here with a first grade but I want to tell you most of our schools are now under pressure taking the students and actually we have realized that the Uganda Technical Colleges can’t take all the students, the competition is there,” he said.

“Even some of our courses are more expensive than the university ones because people realized that after these courses, they easily get absorbed into employment,” he added.

Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board was established by the BTVET Act 2008 and operationalized by the statutory instrument 2009.

The Board, according to Oyesigye conducted the first Examinations series in 2011 in the whole country.

“This year marks 10 years since UBTEB started operations.”

The much-anticipated ceremony will be launched by the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni on 23rd November 2021 at Mestil Hotel, Kampala in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

Oyesigye told the press that since 2011, the Board has made tremendous achievements in conducting Competence-Based Assessment and awards.

“In exercise of our mandate, we have implemented key Reforms in line with the TVET Assessment function. These Reforms include Tripartite Assessment, Online Registration of Candidates and Innovations through Real Life Projects.”

On the conduct of examinations, the ES said that the Board has released a road map following the opening of TVET Institutions on November 1, 2021.

“The registration of candidates started on 8/11/2021 and will end on 24/11/2021 December 2021,” he said.

He noted that they shall conduct Examinations in two phases with the first one starting on the 13th and ending on 22nd December 2021. The second Examinations series shall commence on 24 January 2022 and end on 4th February 2022.

“In the celebration of the 10 years of service, the Board is rallying all TVET stakeholders including TVET providers, the world of work and the UBTEB graduates to follow our events online, in the social media and electronic media.”

