KAMPALA — The Office of the Academic Registrar, Makerere University Business School, and Makerere University released the Official admission lists for Government sponsored students for A ‘ Level Applicants for the Academic Year 2021/2022

In statements posted on their websites, the universities say they have also released the Public Universities Joint Admissions Board Cut off Points for Government Admissions.

The attachments below are for the courses tenable at both Makerere University and Makerere University Business School respectively.

Makerere University releases admission lists of government sponsored students

MUBS release admission lists of government sponsored students

Related

Continue Reading