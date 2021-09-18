KAMPALA — Makerere University has now dropped to 18th on the African continent according to uniRank’s 2021 rankings— marking a third consecutive year of free fall.

The 2021 edition shows that Makerere University is dropping in the rankings from 16th position in previous rankings.

The rankings are based on valid, unbiased and non-influenceable web metrics provided by independent web intelligence sources rather than data submitted by the Universities themselves.

Topping the list were the University of Cape Town, University of Pretoria ,

University of the Witwatersrand, Universiteit Stellenbosch,

University of KwaZulu-Natal all from South Africa.

Others are The American University in Cairo from Egypt, North-West University (South Africa),

University of Johannesburg (South Africa), University of Nairobi (Kenya) and Cairo University in Egypt

Makerere University was ranked 18 and best in Uganda while Kampala International University is ranked 55 on the continent and 2nd in the Country.

Makerere was at one time in the top 3 ranked universities in Africa.

Uganda Christian University is 72nd in Africa and 3rd in Uganda,

Mbarara University of Science and Technology is 175 and 4th Uganda.

Kyambogo who is 193 on the continent ranked 5th Uganda.

