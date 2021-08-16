KAMPALA —The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEBl will on Wednesday August 18, brief the Minister of Education and Sports, Mama Janet K. Museveni and other Ministry officials on the outcome of the examination.

This is in line with the mandate of the Board. The UNEB delegation will be led by the Chairperson of the Board, Prof. Mary J.N. Okwakol and the UNEB Executive Director Mr. Dan N. Odongo.

One of the expected outcomes of the briefing meeting with the Minister is announcement of the official date for the release of the results, and the related modalities.

“UNEB will be briefing the Minister of Education and Sports on the UACE2020 results on Wednesday, 18th August 2021. Thereafter, the date for releasing of the results will be communicated,” the Ministry of Education wrote.

The release will be conducted scientifically, in observance of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS). Multiple media and communication channels will be utilized to ensure wide access to the public.

