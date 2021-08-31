KAMPALA — Ministry of Education and Sports Hon Janet Kataaha Museveni will release UBTEB Nov/Dec 2021 Examinations results on Friday 3rd September 2021.

The results whose examinations were conducted in March 2021 at 511 Examinations centres will be released at UBTEB Secretariat, Ntinda at 10:00am.

A total of 16,144 candidates were registered by UBTEB for the four programmes including Technical Advanced Craft, Technical National Certificates and Technical Community Polytechnic Certificates and Business Certificate and Diploma Programmes.

