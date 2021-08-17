KAMPALA – The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is expected to release the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education – UACE exam results on Friday August 20, 2021.

According to UNEB, over 98,000 candidates sat for the 2020 UACE exams.

The release of the results will be officiated by the Minister of Education Janet Museveni at State House Entebbe.

This is the last batch of national examination results to be released after Primary Leaving and Uganda Certificate of Education results that were released last month.

The ministry of education spokesperson, Patrick Muinda said that the UNEB will brief the minister on Wednesday about performance of students ahead of the release of results.

The UNEB delegation will be led by the Chairperson of the Board, Prof. Mary J.N. Okwakol and the UNEB Executive Director Mr. Dan N. Odongo.

The release will be conducted scientifically, in observance of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS). Multiple media and communication channels will be utilized to ensure wide access to the public.

Related