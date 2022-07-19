KAMPALA – Police at Natete have in custody four suspects in connection to disappearance and murder of Nangobi Leticia 3 years of age.

The child’s father Mutenda Nicholas 32, a resident of Natete Mbawo zone Rubaga division Kampala reported to Natete Police station on April 21, 2022 the disappearance of his daughter from their home in Mbawo zone.

“Our officers immediately instituted investigations that later led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Ahimbisibwe Dative female adult aliases maama Imran, Mutebi Patrick and Namanda Gertrude aliases maama Sandra who were released on police bond since more investigations into the disappearance were needed by the office of the Resident State Attorney,” said Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson.

“The team has however received new information that Ahimbisibwe Dative and her husband had something to do with the murder. Her associates Asiimwe Anthony, Ssemakula John husband to Ahimbisibwe and Mugenyi Alex were all interviewed and Asiimwe Anthony confessed to having participated in transportation of the deceased’s body on orders of Ahimbisibwe and buried the body in areas of Nakasozi Mpangala, Kyengera town council,” he added in a statement.

Owoyesigyire said that a they were able to locate the burial site on July 19, 2022 and exhumed the remains. They have been conveyed to city mortuary mulago for postmortem.”

The suspects, he said will be charged with Murder.

“The case file will be resubmitted to the office of the Resident State Attorney with the new findings for advise and sanctioning.”

The team has also recovered motorcycle UDH 501W which was allegedly used to transport the body of the deceased child.

