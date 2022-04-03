KAMPALA – Police at Old Kampala is investigating the murder of Kasawuli Yowasi, a resident of Namungoona Zone 1 Rubaga Division in Kampala City by unknown robbers.

The officers are also investigating the aggravated robbery of Sematimba Geoffrey 33, and Mwebaze Geoffrey 34 who were attacked from their homes by unknown assailants armed with pangas.

Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson said in a statement that the incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday at about in Namungoona.

“The three victims were cut and in the process, robbed of unspecified amounts of cash and Mobile phones.”

“They were all rushed to different hospitals for treatment but unfortunately, Kasawali succumbed to the injuries. The Police together with sister security agencies have intensified the hunt for the suspects and progress will be communicated respectively,” he said.

Owoyesigyire said that the injured persons are still recovering in different hospitals while the body of the deceased person was transferred to the city mortuary for postmortem.

“The police at Old Kampala have scaled up patrols and community engagements on how to fight crimes in society.”

