WAKISO – Police in Kawempe is holding a 31-year old man, a private security guard with Afrisafe Guard company on allegations of murder.

Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson says that while on a patrol on the wee hours of March 13, 2022 officers in Kazo Lugoba Zone Kaazo Ward, Nabweru Division Wakiso District, found Nabasa carrying a sack on a motorcycle registration number UFG 635P.

“The officers were suspicious of what he was carrying and on asking for a search, they found a dead body of a male adult suspected to be in his early 20s in the sack and immediately arrested him,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

“A team of investigators was called in at the scene and the body was later conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for a post mortem.”

According to Owoyesigyire, the body had two wounds suspected to be a result of a stabbing.

“Nabasa hasn’t yet cooperated well with the police to help us identify the deceased and where he got the body from.”

The suspect has been detained at Kawempe Police Station on allegations of murder.

Related