KAMPALA – The Police has recovered another dead body of a yet to be identified person at the home of Tumwine Charles and wife Naome Tumwine in Kabowa.

The discovery comes just a week after another body of Turyasingura Patrick who had been reported missing on the January 26, 2022, was found in a septic tank after three days at the same residence.

“The body was found in a rotting state and could not be readily identified,” said Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson in a statement.

“However, there has been an ongoing inquiry at Katwe Police station into the disappearance of a Male Adult one Akandida Roland from the same home which occurred in December 2020 , and the matter has been under investigations since.”

Owoyesigyire said the remains will be conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for Postmortem as police awaits for DNA testing to confirm the identity of the remains recovered.

He revealed that the suspects Naome Tumwine and Muhangi Norman who were arrested earlier this week are still in custody at Katwe Police station, while efforts are underway to uprehend Tumwine Charles .

