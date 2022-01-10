KAMPALA – Police have revealed that they have in custody a total of 60 gang members, including those with violent backgrounds, in the ongoing crackdown on criminality along the Northern bypass.

“Among the horrific crimes committed by the suspects arrested are burglary, car vandalism in form of car window smash and grab, simple robberies, being in possession of sharp weapons and narcotics offences. Many of the gang members are youth from 14 years to 25 years,” said Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga.

Enanga revealed that these pop-up crimes along the bypass occurred in 2018, “where we dismantled the gangs and took several of them to court. And while the car window smash and grab crimes along the Northern bypass have caused concern, they do not indicate a countrywide surge in property crime.”

According to police, the primary driver of crime along the bypass are the opportunity that the environment brings.

“These include; poor lighting systems, an extensive drainage with poorly planned settlements, youth gangs that are homeless and look for quick cash rather than work. Therefore, as security agencies address the crime concerns, other technocrats need to find ways of bringing these youths, out of the kind of economic desperation there in, that leads them into property crimes.”

Despite these recent incidents, police say Kampala remains one of the safest cities for motorists and road users.

They said that Kawempe Police Division conducted intelligence led operations to curb criminal activities of mugging, property snatching, simple robberies in its jurisdictional areas of Kawaala junction flyover, Bwaise round about flyover in Kibate area where a total of 25 suspects were thoroughly screened out, for being in possession of narcotic drugs, and converging in places of criminality.

“These include; Kateregga Zax, Luminsa Peter, Isabirye Joel, Ntate Reagan, Nkalubo Hakim, Ssemuju William, Muwalula Ronald, Tebyekya Najib, Yiga Peter, Tumusiime Edison, Kikonyogo Moses and Arinaitwe Denis. Others include; Ssekwanga Ibra, Shafiq Geoffrey, Katerega Ibra, Kaketo Ronald, Ngabire Brian, Omabbe Jesse, Ssenyondo Peter, Bazanye Andrew, Mwasago Bright, Kizito Umar, Mukasa Umar, Kigenyi Farooq and Mayinja Sentongo.”

“The operations under Old Kampala Police jurisdiction were conducted at Kawaala Zone III and Namungoona round about flyover, at a place dubbed as “Ensi Egaanye”. A total of 9 hardcore criminals on our wanted watchlist were arrested. These include; Kamoga Geofrey, Muhumuza peter, Ssegawa Ibra, Sunday Ibrahim John, Muhangi Hillary, Mutesasira Junior, Kabubi Ronald and Tony Kazibwe alias Colonel Zoodi who commands the gang at Namungoona flyover,” said Enanga in a statement.

He said that additional operations were conducted at Wandegeya Police Division, in the criminal hotspots at Kalerwe Northern bypass and atotal of 10 suspects were arrested, including; Mpindi Adam, Kato Ssegujja, Mubiru Cedric, Tamale Ronald, Kisembo Vincent, Bulade Martin, Mawanda Isma, Kabuye Frank, Suuna Fahad and Kato Eria.

While at Kira Road Police Division, Enanga said the operations were conducted at Kyebando round about flyover and the diversion to Tirupati.

“A total of 16 suspects were screened out for further court action. These include; Twebaze Joshua, Nakajiko Harriet, Musinguzi Vincent, Namanya Christine, Walugembe Reagan, Ainebyona Kevin and Ngobi Moses Peter. Others include; Bona Kiyimba, Dusbima Lionel, Kampa Trevor Paul, Lapa Ken, Wasswa Peter, Wani Bob, Namboweko Davis, Gadala Davis and Kigundu Benjamin.”

He revealed that the suspects begin their criminal activities at around 4pm, when the traffic jam begins to pile up.

“They usually become violent after 7pm, and use the cover of darkness where they start acting violent with weighing scale stone, pavers, stones and sharp object which they use to hit and cut their victims, rob them and escape from the scene under the cover of darkness. The most targeted victims are women and vulnerable individuals moving alone.”

