KAMPALA – Police in Kassanda are investigating a murder case by beating of Emmanuel Deus, a cashier at GEM James Gold Processing Company in Bukuya.

According to police, Deus was lynched by a group of 6 Tanzanian Nationals.

“The facts indicate that on the 18.12.2021, the victim found the group of Tanzanian Nationals dealing in gold, who were drinking at Bukuya Town Council in Kassanda district. The victim and the suspects who knew each other got into a heated argument that resulted into a serious beating by the suspects, who left him lying down unconscious,” said Fred Enanga, police spokesperson in a statement.

He said that the victim was rushed to Bukuya clinic and immediately after, transferred to Mityana Referral Hospital by his friends.

“He was pronounced dead upon arrival, as results of an internal bleeding in the head.”

Enanga says three Tanzanian suspects including; Lubolo Erican, David Malingita and Peter Matunganjo were arrested.

Police condemned such random acts of violence, assaults and physical alternations.

“We hope that the arrest of the suspects will bring some relief to the family of the deceased.”

Related

Continue Reading