MALABA – Three Eritreans and two Ethiopians have been charged with illegal entry into Uganda.

According to Alaso Immaculate, Police spokesperson, Bukedi North, on Sunday, November 28, 2021, seven people using MV taxi Haice white UBJ 714V were intercepted by DPC Budaka at Nange I village, Nangeye Parish, Naboa Town Council in Budaka district.

“The taxi Driven by Apuwae Joseph, 54, a resident of Nabuta ward, Seeta, Mukono district and his conductor identified as Ndugwa Ashiraf, 30, were intercepted while carrying 03 Eritreans and 02 Ethiopians who had illegally gained entry into the country from Malaba and were on their way to Kampala.”

The foreigners include;

Dogso Erasmus, 31, old Ethiopian, an unemployed resident of Awasa Agaramarin, Ethiopia.

Samuel Abraham, 25, Eritrean, resident of Asamara.

Ziyad Abaala Duse, 31, Ethiopian, resident of Sili Nairobi, Kenya.

Even Tesgabr, 23, Eritrean, resident of Jumuri Suburb, Nairobi Kenya.

Luwam Debesay, 24, Eritrean, resident of Asamara with a child aged 2 years.

Alaso says the foreigners claim illegal entry owing to instabilities and conflicts in their country that they were running to Uganda to seek asylum.

She says they were brought from Kenya through Malaba on the morning of November 27 by a man only identified as Sam who later used other hidden routes until he handed them to a one Apuwae Joseph to take them to Kampala to their relatives.

It’s also said that the same vehicle has been seen a number of times carrying foreigners which raised community concern.

“The police at Budaka was informed and a hunt for the same has been ongoing until they were finally intercepted.”

The two Ugandans have been charged with human trafficking while the foreigners have been charged with illegal entry.

